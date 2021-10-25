Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) vs. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Critical Contrast

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mail.ru Group and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mail.ru Group $1.39 billion 3.87 -$288.71 million N/A N/A Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. $2.15 billion 1.78 $112.93 million N/A N/A

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Mail.ru Group.

Risk and Volatility

Mail.ru Group has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mail.ru Group and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mail.ru Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mail.ru Group presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.00%. Given Mail.ru Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mail.ru Group is more favorable than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd..

Profitability

This table compares Mail.ru Group and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mail.ru Group -13.31% -3.40% -2.24% Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 6.98% 7.65% 4.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. beats Mail.ru Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mail.ru Group Company Profile

Mail.ru Group Ltd. engages in the development of Internet communications and entertainment services. It operates through following segments: Email, Portal and IM; VK; Social Networks; Online Games; and Search, E-commerce and Other Services. The Email, Portal and IM segment includes email, instant messaging services, and the Mail.ru portal together with media projects. The VK segment includes the VK.com social network. The Social Networks segment includes OK and My World social networks. The Online Games segment comprises mobile, client-based, browser-based and social games. The Search, E-commerce and Other Services segment includes search services, e-commerce, esports business and certain other projects. The company was founded by Yuri Bentsionovich Milner and Dmitry Grishin on May 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments. The Systems Equipment segment offers handy terminals, electronic cash registers, data projectors, and management support systems. The Others segment includes molds and molded parts. The company was founded by Tadao Kashio in April 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

