Zacks: Analysts Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.06). VBI Vaccines posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.02. 1,855,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter worth $32,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth $49,000. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

