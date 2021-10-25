CUDOS (CUDOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $63.94 Million

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. During the last week, CUDOS has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar. One CUDOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUDOS has a total market cap of $63.94 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00051560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.42 or 0.00210701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00103184 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CUDOS Profile

CUDOS is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,017,154,963 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

According to CryptoCompare, “????????CUDOS is a decentralised compute network that cn provide multiple blockchain ecosystems with the following benefits: – Trusted layer 2 validator network built on the Tendermint protocol- EVM and Wasm compatibility, in order for smart contracts to be deployed on CUDOS using Solidity or next-generation languages so long as they compile to WebAssembly. I.e. Golang, Rust, Java etc.- Cross-chain or Horizontal interoperability thanks to the network’s Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC) integration, which allows for Cudos Network smart contracts to run on multiple networks.- 10x lower transaction and gas costs compared to those on PoW networks- A massively scalable network to facilitate more sophisticated smart contract operations- Higher performance with anywhere between 200 to 500 Peak TPS on the network- Access to a globally distributed layer 3 network of secure cloud, and compute, resources- Turing complete solutions for non-turing complete Layer 1 blockchain networksCUDOS aims to tackle the Blockchain scalability issue by providing a highly scalable layer 2 and 3 solution, connecting both onchain and offchain consumers to the network via smart contracts and APIs.The CUDOS token serves the following clear purposes: Network governance and operations, a staking mechanism for receiving blockchain and cloud workloads and as a medium of exchange (MoE).There is a maximum supply of 10 billion CUDOS tokens released over a 10 year period (starting from the 11th January 2021).”

