Swerve (SWRV) Trading Up 7.1% Over Last Week

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 25th. In the last week, Swerve has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swerve has a market cap of $9.80 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00051560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.42 or 0.00210701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00103184 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Swerve is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,767,270 coins and its circulating supply is 15,551,254 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

