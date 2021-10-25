$4.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.44 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $17.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.42 billion to $17.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.95 billion to $18.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.69.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.14. 6,205,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306,109. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

