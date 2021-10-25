Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.18). Radius Health reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million.

RDUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radius Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 89.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $275,000.

NASDAQ RDUS traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,537. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.91.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

See Also: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.