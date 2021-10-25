Genius Brands International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 196,432 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,572% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,748 call options.
GNUS traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.03. 93,157,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,857,408. Genius Brands International has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62.
Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 1,927.46% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter.
Genius Brands International Company Profile
Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.
