Genius Brands International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 196,432 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,572% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,748 call options.

GNUS traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.03. 93,157,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,857,408. Genius Brands International has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 1,927.46% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 246.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,747,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,055,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 4,169.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 105.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,606,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,616 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 401.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,634,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,363 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genius Brands International during the second quarter worth about $2,211,000. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

