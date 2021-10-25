Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $808.02 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will post $808.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $786.00 million to $826.20 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $668.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.83.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LECO traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.61. 214,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.36. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $147.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

