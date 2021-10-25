Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of analysts have commented on BLNK shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Blink Charging stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,347. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 3.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.11. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Blink Charging by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,920,000 after acquiring an additional 814,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,711,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,484,000 after acquiring an additional 189,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Blink Charging by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,031,000 after acquiring an additional 382,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blink Charging by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 309,836 shares in the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

