Hive Trading Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001307 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $324.78 million and approximately $38.34 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hive has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001212 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000572 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 395,454,176 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

