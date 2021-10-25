Connectome Price Down 4.4% This Week (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Connectome coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a market capitalization of $122,867.13 and approximately $1.05 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Connectome has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Connectome alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00051560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.42 or 0.00210701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00103184 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CNTMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.