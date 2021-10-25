BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (ZWB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 27th

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th.

zwb stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching C$21.70. 142,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,905. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 12 month low of C$15.21 and a 12 month high of C$21.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.53.

