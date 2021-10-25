TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.880-$5.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.360-$0.600 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,826. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.09. TriNet Group has a one year low of $64.60 and a one year high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.44.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,244,610.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,300,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,865.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,278 shares of company stock valued at $13,855,030. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TriNet Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,238 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of TriNet Group worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

