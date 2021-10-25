PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.40

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.40 and last traded at $36.20, with a volume of 313310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.49.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. The business had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after buying an additional 104,952 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 252.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 57,573 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,125,000 after buying an additional 29,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $9,053,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 226.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

