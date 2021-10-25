Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.07

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.07 and last traded at $43.97, with a volume of 8674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Robotti Robert purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Securities Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.