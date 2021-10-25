Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will post sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $5.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,819 shares of company stock valued at $42,761,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,394,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,973,000 after purchasing an additional 50,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,811,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,221,000 after purchasing an additional 112,745 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,116,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,911,000 after purchasing an additional 83,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $183.43. 369,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,767. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $184.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

