BitDegree (BDG) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.38 Million

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One BitDegree coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. BitDegree has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $71.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00051508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.80 or 0.00208457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00102945 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BitDegree Coin Profile

BDG is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

