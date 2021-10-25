Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. Rackspace Technology reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.93 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,931,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,705,000 after acquiring an additional 991,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,831,000 after buying an additional 391,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,214,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after buying an additional 673,974 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,386,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,794,000 after buying an additional 687,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,948,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,207,000 after buying an additional 381,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXT remained flat at $$14.64 on Monday. 496,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,521. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

