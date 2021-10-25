DIGG Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 25th. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $59,624.92 or 0.95022621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. DIGG has a market capitalization of $30.04 million and $1.97 million worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00070977 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00075293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00101625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,751.25 or 1.00004963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,156.46 or 0.06624039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021454 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 504 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

