O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE OI traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,745. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.63.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

