W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $70.00 price target on the stock. W. R. Berkley traded as high as $82.76 and last traded at $81.94, with a volume of 1006134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.26.

According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley’s third-quarter earnings beat estimates. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market is a concern. Rising debt induces higher interest expenses and is an overhang on times interest earned. Also, higher expenses weigh on margin expansion. Exposure to cat loss has been inducing volatility in earnings. Nevertheless, it has been consistently benefiting from its insurance business, performing well on an increase in premium written over the past many years. It has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets. Its international business is poised for growth supported by the emerging markets. Solid capital position enables capital deployment. Investment in alternative assets should help improve investment income.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.45 and its 200-day moving average is $76.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (NYSE:WRB)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

