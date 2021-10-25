$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will post $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. First Republic Bank reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $5.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.42.

Shares of FRC traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.58. The stock had a trading volume of 499,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.31 and its 200 day moving average is $191.66. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $122.73 and a 52-week high of $219.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

