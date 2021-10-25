$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will announce $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.45. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.53 to $9.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $427.94. 636,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.42. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $437.32.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

