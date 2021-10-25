1st Constitution Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

1st Constitution Bancorp has raised its dividend by 125.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect 1st Constitution Bancorp to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

NASDAQ FCCY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.35. 7,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 110.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

