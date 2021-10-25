BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$22.09. 13,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,259. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.78. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$17.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.94.

