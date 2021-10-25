$560.35 Million in Sales Expected for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to announce sales of $560.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $536.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $584.70 million. The Children’s Place posted sales of $425.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Children’s Place.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.98. The company had a trading volume of 310,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $107.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Children’s Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.