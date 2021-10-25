$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings per share of $1.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.64. Cango had a net margin of 99.11% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The company had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Cango by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 927,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 105,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cango by 945.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 49,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the 2nd quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cango by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 185,583 shares during the period. 24.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CANG stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $4.38. 142,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Cango has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $19.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

