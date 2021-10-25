WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report $4.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.66 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $4.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $17.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.72 billion to $18.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.32 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on WESCO International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WESCO International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

NYSE WCC traded up $2.57 on Wednesday, reaching $128.06. The stock had a trading volume of 231,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $129.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.51.

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,101.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in WESCO International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 26.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its holdings in WESCO International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 233,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in WESCO International by 93,161.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in WESCO International by 67.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

