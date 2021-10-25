SuperLauncher Achieves Market Cap of $3.05 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $3.05 million and $66,819.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00070497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00075387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00102099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,943.33 or 1.00012085 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,164.74 or 0.06617453 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00021374 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,111,469 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars.

