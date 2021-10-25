Typhoon Network (TYPH) Achieves Market Cap of $843,224.72

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0932 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $843,224.72 and approximately $11,878.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00070497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00075387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00102099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,943.33 or 1.00012085 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,164.74 or 0.06617453 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00021374 BTC.

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,046,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

