Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

Shares of AMKR stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amkor Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $119,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at $475,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $648,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,501,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,485,838 over the last three months. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amkor Technology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 878,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Amkor Technology worth $29,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

