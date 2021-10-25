Nerve Finance (NRV) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.16 Million

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Nerve Finance has a total market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerve Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00051777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.36 or 0.00208455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00103072 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Nerve Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerve Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nerve Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

