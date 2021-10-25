Revomon (REVO) Price Tops $0.47

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revomon has a market capitalization of $11.63 million and $1.21 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Revomon has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Revomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00070695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00075039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00102232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,630.02 or 0.99385711 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,164.11 or 0.06607899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00021319 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “REVOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.