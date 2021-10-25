$103.00 Million in Sales Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to report $103.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.90 million and the highest is $103.60 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $83.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $414.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $410.40 million to $418.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $462.97 million, with estimates ranging from $452.80 million to $473.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ AMPH traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $19.10. 98,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,369. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.41 million, a PE ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 27,299 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after buying an additional 86,269 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.