Zacks: Analysts Expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will post $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. Autodesk posted sales of $952.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $3.21 on Wednesday, hitting $311.79. 913,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,005. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.58. The company has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Autodesk by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

