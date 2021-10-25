Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 180,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,273. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $135.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.88. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth about $49,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

