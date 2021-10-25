Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.12

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 994610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 million. Research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

