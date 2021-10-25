STASIS EURO Hits Market Capitalization of $103.83 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $103.83 million and $6.47 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00001847 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00051777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.36 or 0.00208455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00103072 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

EURS is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

