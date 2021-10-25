disBalancer Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. In the last week, disBalancer has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $142,019.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00070695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00075039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00102232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,630.02 or 0.99385711 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,164.11 or 0.06607899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00021319 BTC.

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,590,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,182,811 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

