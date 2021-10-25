Emercoin (EMC) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 25th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $19,542.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0697 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000071 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,265,524 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

