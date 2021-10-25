Cream Finance (CREAM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.43 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for about $156.24 or 0.00247937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $96.30 million and $3.43 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00051777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.36 or 0.00208455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00103072 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

