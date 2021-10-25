Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). Marchex also reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marchex.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $79,498.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 122,769 shares of company stock valued at $374,646 in the last three months. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.23. 619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,579. The firm has a market cap of $133.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $3.67.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.