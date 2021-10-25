Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Luxfer stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,925. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Luxfer has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Luxfer stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Luxfer at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

