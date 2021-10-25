Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) CMO Sells $62,700.00 in Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $62,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS:DXLG traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,755. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $419.42 million, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 137.94% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $138.59 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXLG. TheStreet raised Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Destination XL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Destination XL Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Destination XL Group stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 329,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Destination XL Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

