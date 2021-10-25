Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO Sells 3,583 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO William J. Dunaway sold 3,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $250,917.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of StoneX Group stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.46. 34,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,983. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.51. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.83.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The business had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in StoneX Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after acquiring an additional 56,615 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 568,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after acquiring an additional 334,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in StoneX Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after acquiring an additional 30,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 384,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

