Insider Selling: STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

STERIS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $235.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,651. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $235.45.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STE. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in STERIS by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 227,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,375,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in STERIS by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 242,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,497,000 after buying an additional 120,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in STERIS by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

