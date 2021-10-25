TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €26.62 ($31.32).

A number of analysts recently commented on TEG shares. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of ETR:TEG traded up €0.33 ($0.39) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €27.05 ($31.82). 167,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 52-week high of €29.37 ($34.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is €27.14 and its 200-day moving average is €26.77.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

