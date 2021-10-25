Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.25.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,362,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 120.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 30.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.17. 19,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,764. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

