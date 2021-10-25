Insight Protocol (INX) Price Hits $0.0007

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $137,232.78 and $126,021.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00052023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.40 or 0.00209469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00103391 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

INX is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

