Zacks: Analysts Expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07).

OVID has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

OVID stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.54. 1,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,528. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $240.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 49.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

